Quarter of S. Korean mobile users subscribed to 5G: data
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Around a quarter of South Korea's mobile subscriptions were on 5G networks in August, data showed Wednesday, as new smartphone launches boosted user growth in the latest generation networks.
As of end-August, there were 17.8 million 5G network users, accounting for 24.8 percent of the country's total 71.9 million mobile network subscriptions, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
South Korea has a population of 51 million, and some people have multiple mobile phones.
The latest figure marks a rise from around 17 million 5G subscriptions in July as the launches of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 in late August boosted user growth.
Samsung's new foldable smartphones have been widely popular here, with their sales topping 1 million as of Monday.
Still, 70 percent of mobile users were subscribed to 4G networks in August as mobile carriers try to draw more users to the latest generation networks.
User migration to 5G has been slower than expected amid user complaints over slower-than-expected speeds and limited coverage since the networks launched in April 2019. South Korea's 5G coverage is currently focused in Seoul and other major cities, though the country expects nationwide coverage by next year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
End-of-war declaration 'very useful' step to build trust, peace between Koreas: unification minister
-
Assimilation programs begin for Afghan evacuees in S. Korea
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(LEAD) Lawmaker accused of using 'comfort women' group's money 217 times