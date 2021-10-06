SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker SK Bioscience Co. said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to extend capacity reservations for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.
The agreement was signed between SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong and Richard Hatchett, CEO of the CEPI -- an international public-private partnership -- in Brussels, Belgium, the company said.
Last year, the two initially signed the agreement to reserve manufacturing capacity at SK Bioscience's plant in Andong, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, in 2020 and 2021 for the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines designated by the CEPI.
Under the deal, part of the local drug firm's Andong production facility is used for COVID-19 drug production by global enterprises supported by the CEPI under the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) schemes.
U.S. vaccine producer Novavax was the first vaccine developer to enter into this manufacturing agreement with SK Bioscience to utilize the reserved capacity.
The two companies entered into the CMO agreement last August for the manufacturing and supply of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
CEPI-supported vaccine candidates produced under this contract are procured and distributed through the COVAX Facility, an international initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
End-of-war declaration 'very useful' step to build trust, peace between Koreas: unification minister
-
Assimilation programs begin for Afghan evacuees in S. Korea
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(LEAD) 'Squid Game' all the rage in Paris
-
(LEAD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise
-
(LEAD) Lawmaker accused of using 'comfort women' group's money 217 times