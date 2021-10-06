The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 06, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.84 0.84
2-M 0.91 0.91
3-M 0.98 0.98
6-M 1.15 1.15
12-M 1.42 1.41
(END)
