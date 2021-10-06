S. Korea to post more excess tax revenue this year: finance minister
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday the government is expected to log a larger-than-expected surplus in tax revenue this year as the economic recovery gathers pace.
In July, the government forecast the country is expected to collect 314.3 trillion won (US$264 billion) in tax revenue for this year, up 31.5 trillion won from its earlier forecast of 282.7 trillion won.
But the National Assembly Budget Office forecast a larger surplus, saying that the country may record excess tax revenue of 35.4 trillion won due to solid corporate earnings and an increase in income from property taxes.
"The gap occurred as the Korean economy is recovering at a faster-than-expected pace ... and tax revenue related to the asset markets was solid," the minister told a parliamentary audit session.
In the first seven months of the year, the country collected 223.7 trillion won in tax revenue, up 55.1 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the finance ministry.
Tax revenue has been on the rise this year as corporate tax income rose amid the economic recovery, while a boom in the stock and property markets raised capital gains tax income.
The Bank of Korea expected Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 4 percent in 2021 on the back of robust exports. The ministry forecast economic growth of 4.2 percent for this year.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
(2nd LD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise