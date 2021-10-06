Civic group demands new Japanese leader's 'irreversible' apology for wartime sex slavery
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean civic group working for the rights of wartime sexual slavery victims on Wednesday urged Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to apologize over the issue in an "irreversible way."
"(Kishida) should clearly admit to Japan's wartime crimes and apologize to its victims in an official and irreversible manner," Han Kyeong-hee, the secretary general of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, said during a weekly rally.
"We hope Prime Minister Kishida will take a step toward the future of peace," Han added.
The rally was the group's 1,512th protest since 1992. It has taken place in central Seoul almost every Wednesday.
The Japanese government should "disclose all information it has collected" on "comfort women," a euphemism for the sex slaves, and "put in systematic efforts to reveal the truth," the group said.
The group also called upon Tokyo to uphold the so-called Kono Statement, the landmark statement of apology to the victims made in 1993 by the country's then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono. In the statement, Japan acknowledged for the first time that its military forcibly recruited women for sexual slavery.
Kishida, former Japanese foreign minister from 2012-17, took office as prime minister earlier this week to succeed Yoshihide Suga. He is known here for reaching a 2015 agreement with Seoul on Tokyo's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II, now in tatters as Seoul embraced the victims' claim that the deal was made without full consent from the victims.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(2nd LD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise