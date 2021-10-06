Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 October 06, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SamsungF&MIns 243,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,700 DN 1,000
Kogas 47,400 DN 1,700
Hanwha 34,400 DN 600
DB HiTek 49,700 DN 1,900
CJ 97,500 DN 200
LX INT 35,150 DN 1,750
DongkukStlMill 16,900 DN 650
Daesang 23,650 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,040 DN 110
TaihanElecWire 2,125 DN 145
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 27,450 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,000 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,200 DN 200
SK hynix 96,500 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 645,000 DN 9,000
HITEJINRO 33,900 DN 100
Yuhan 57,700 DN 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 49,100 DN 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 DN 300
DOOSAN 88,900 DN 4,600
DL 69,000 DN 2,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,750 UP 150
KIA CORP. 74,700 DN 3,100
SamyangFood 83,800 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 391,000 DN 6,500
TaekwangInd 1,074,000 DN 26,000
NEXENTIRE 7,330 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 111,000 DN 3,500
KCC 370,500 DN 19,500
SKBP 91,400 DN 5,000
Daewoong 29,250 DN 1,000
AmoreG 49,250 DN 250
HyundaiMtr 194,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 12,450 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 101,500 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 DN 60
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!