KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 31,500 DN 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,455 DN 215
LG Corp. 89,900 DN 3,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 DN 14,000
BoryungPharm 14,100 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,600 DN 6,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,250 DN 1,950
Shinsegae 258,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 281,000 DN 9,000
SGBC 78,700 DN 1,500
Hyosung 109,500 DN 2,000
Asiana Airlines 24,350 DN 2,250
SKC 153,000 DN 14,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,290 UP 10
GCH Corp 27,750 DN 1,550
LotteChilsung 146,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,420 UP 60
POSCO 317,000 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 65,700 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 71,300 DN 900
NHIS 12,500 DN 50
DongwonInd 222,500 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 44,300 DN 800
LOTTE 32,100 DN 700
LS 61,800 DN 200
GC Corp 260,500 DN 16,500
GS E&C 40,200 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 666,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 203,000 DN 8,000
F&F Holdings 31,650 DN 1,250
GS Retail 32,450 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 4,720 DN 155
Ottogi 485,000 DN 3,500
HtlShilla 89,200 UP 800
Hanmi Science 55,900 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 161,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 105,000 DN 6,500
IlyangPharm 28,350 DN 1,500
KSOE 94,300 DN 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,450 DN 500
(MORE)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(2nd LD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise