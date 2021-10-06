Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 06, 2021

KAL 31,500 DN 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,455 DN 215
LG Corp. 89,900 DN 3,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 DN 14,000
BoryungPharm 14,100 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,600 DN 6,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,250 DN 1,950
Shinsegae 258,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 281,000 DN 9,000
SGBC 78,700 DN 1,500
Hyosung 109,500 DN 2,000
Asiana Airlines 24,350 DN 2,250
SKC 153,000 DN 14,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,290 UP 10
GCH Corp 27,750 DN 1,550
LotteChilsung 146,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,420 UP 60
POSCO 317,000 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 65,700 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 71,300 DN 900
NHIS 12,500 DN 50
DongwonInd 222,500 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 44,300 DN 800
LOTTE 32,100 DN 700
LS 61,800 DN 200
GC Corp 260,500 DN 16,500
GS E&C 40,200 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 666,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 203,000 DN 8,000
F&F Holdings 31,650 DN 1,250
GS Retail 32,450 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 4,720 DN 155
Ottogi 485,000 DN 3,500
HtlShilla 89,200 UP 800
Hanmi Science 55,900 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 161,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 105,000 DN 6,500
IlyangPharm 28,350 DN 1,500
KSOE 94,300 DN 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,450 DN 500
