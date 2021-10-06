KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 503,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,900 DN 250
LS ELECTRIC 63,000 DN 2,700
HyundaiMipoDock 62,100 DN 3,200
IS DONGSEO 45,000 UP 500
S-Oil 111,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 190,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 237,000 UP 1,500
HMM 29,050 DN 1,250
HYUNDAI WIA 75,100 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 180,500 UP 1,000
OCI 151,000 DN 10,000
Mobis 250,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,150 DN 4,050
S-1 82,100 DN 500
ZINUS 69,500 DN 1,600
Hanchem 327,000 DN 6,500
DWS 56,700 DN 2,100
KEPCO 22,900 DN 400
SamsungSecu 45,950 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,350 DN 400
SKTelecom 314,500 DN 5,500
SNT MOTIV 49,700 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 46,200 DN 2,150
SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,350 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 5,190 DN 150
Hanon Systems 14,700 DN 450
SK 259,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 58,900 DN 3,100
Handsome 39,400 DN 1,200
COWAY 72,000 DN 3,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 DN 500
IBK 10,550 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,100 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,700 DN 1,850
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 7,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 0
CheilWorldwide 22,950 DN 800
(MORE)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(2nd LD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise