KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,550 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 DN6500
LOTTE TOUR 21,400 DN 250
LG Uplus 14,650 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 UP 1,400
KT&G 80,400 DN 300
DHICO 18,150 DN 1,350
Doosanfc 46,500 DN 1,500
LG Display 17,450 DN 650
KIWOOM 101,000 DN 2,500
Kangwonland 28,050 DN 1,350
NAVER 373,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 113,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 560,000 DN 3,000
LGH&H 1,327,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 743,000 DN 4,000
HDSINFRA 8,660 DN 580
KEPCO E&C 47,300 DN 4,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,000 DN 500
DSME 23,900 DN 1,750
DongwonF&B 206,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 40,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,550 DN 900
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 212,000 DN 6,000
DWEC 6,240 DN 440
Huchems 27,400 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 DN 800
KIH 82,200 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 28,600 DN 400
GS 45,400 UP 100
CJ CGV 29,500 DN 700
LIG Nex1 46,600 DN 3,700
Fila Holdings 39,350 DN 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 54,200 DN 600
Hansae 23,300 DN 350
LX HAUSYS 72,100 DN 3,900
Youngone Corp 43,400 DN 1,550
CSWIND 67,400 DN 600
(MORE)
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
(2nd LD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise