KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 16,050 DN 300
FOOSUNG 21,000 UP 200
SK Innovation 255,500 DN 9,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,900 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,640 UP 105
AMOREPACIFIC 177,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 31,750 DN 850
Doosan Bobcat 38,050 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 8,610 DN 220
emart 152,500 DN 4,500
HanmiPharm 251,000 DN 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY415 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,300 DN 700
HANJINKAL 57,000 DN 2,800
DoubleUGames 59,600 DN 500
CUCKOO 21,350 DN 100
COSMAX 125,500 UP 500
MANDO 52,900 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 791,000 DN 21,000
KOLON IND 89,100 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 59,400 DN 1,300
Netmarble 116,500 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 454,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63600 DN800
ORION 115,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 DN 900
BGF Retail 172,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 270,500 UP 5,500
HDC-OP 25,350 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG TNC 593,000 DN 39,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 640,000 DN 53,000
SKBS 230,500 DN 20,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,500 UP 50
KakaoBank 58,000 DN 2,000
HYBE 283,000 DN 10,000
SK ie technology 200,000 DN 12,000
DL E&C 128,000 DN 5,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,770 DN 310
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
(2nd LD) New cases slightly under 1,600 on fewer tests, holiday-linked infections set to rise