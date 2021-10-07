3 companies to recall some 7,600 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Ducati will voluntarily recall some 7,600 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies are recalling a combined 7,597 units in three kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty emergency communication system in Mercedes-Benz's S 580 4MATIC sedan, a faulty air bag system in Porsche's smallest SUV Macan and a faulty brake hose system of Ducati M821 bike exported by Moto Rossa, it said.
The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services on Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
