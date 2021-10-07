Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 7.
-- Phone call between 2 central figures in political meddling scandal recovered (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suspects in land development scandal summoned for interrogation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition reveals list of 6 people promised massive kickbacks in development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Recovered phone call shows opposition lawmaker's involvement in political meddling scandal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Land development scandal shows signs of spilling into another project in Seongnam (Segye Times)
-- Ex-speaker of regional council in Seongnam working at Hwacheon Daeyu (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seongnam land developer designed Daejang-dong project to benefit civilian partners (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Recovered phone record shows opposition lawmaker's key involvement in political meddling scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition lawmaker reveals list of suspected bribe takers in land development scandal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Renewable energy burden of KEPCO to soar to 8 tln won after 5 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Next five years are the deadline for digital transition: CEO (Korea Economic Daily)
-- '5 billion won club' alleged in land project scandal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's housing prices see largest surge in 15 years (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul to provide one-stop support to attract foreign investment (Korea Times)
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend