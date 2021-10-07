Today in Korean history
Oct. 8
1951 -- Panmunjom, a small village near the 38th parallel that forms the border between South and North Korea, is selected as the site of armistice talks on ending the fratricidal conflict. Negotiations dragged on, and a formal cease-fire agreement was not signed until almost two years later.
2014 -- South Korea's prosecutors indicts Tatsuya Kato, head of the Seoul bureau of Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper, without detention on charges of defaming President Park Geun-hye. He was accused of damaging President Park Geun-hye's reputation by reporting that she and an unidentified man had an alleged secret meeting on the day of April's deadly ferry sinking, citing rumors circulated in Korea's financial community.
2015 -- South Korean Culture Minister Kim Jong-deok and his visiting French counterpart, Fleur Pellerin, agree to boost the two countries' cultural exchanges and cooperation.
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Air Force launches new investigation unit following sexual abuse case
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Iran hold phone talks on frozen money, nuclear deal
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend