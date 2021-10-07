S. Korea sells US$1.3 bln of FX stabilization bonds
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it has successfully sold about US$1.3 billion worth of foreign exchange stabilization bonds.
The government sold U.S. dollar-denominated bonds worth $500 million with a maturity of 10 years and five-year euro-denominated debts worth $700 million, according to the finance ministry.
The dollar bonds carry a yield of 1.769 percent, or 25 basis points more than the rate of U.S. 10-year Treasuries, while the euro bonds carry a yield of minus 0.053 percent, it added.
Currency stabilization bonds are designed to raise money needed for the government to keep foreign exchange rates stable.
Their yields often serve as a benchmark for Korean bonds being traded in international financial markets.
