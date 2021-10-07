Samsung unveils programs for its online developer conference
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday unveiled programs of its technology conference later this month as the South Korean tech giant prepares to introduce its latest solutions to boost consumer experience.
Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) will take place online on Oct. 26. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The SDC, which started in 2013, is an annual event that brings thousands of developers, content creators and designers to discuss future technologies. Samsung has been also unveiling its upcoming technology visions at the event.
For this year, Koh Dong-jin, chief of Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications division, will deliver a keynote speech to explain the company's latest innovations in software, platforms and services.
This year's highlight sessions will be comprised of 11 topics, including Bixby, SmartThings, One UI 4 and Tizen TV ecosystem.
There will be also programs like "Tech Talk," in which Samsung experts introduce the latest trends in technology and "Code Lab," where developers can participate in coding through online connections.
The SDC has been usually held near Silicon Valley, California, where major IT companies are located, between October and November.
The conference focused on mobile technologies in the early days, but in recent years, it also presented new solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).
In the 2019 SDC, some 5,000 people participated and exchanged their ideas on various technologies and services that can improve user experience.
Meanwhile, Samsung said it will hold an online AI Forum between Nov. 1 and 2 that would bring world-renowned academics and industry experts on artificial intelligence.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea