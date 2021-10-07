FDI pledges to S. Korea up 41.3 pct through Sept.
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges made to South Korea jumped a whopping 41.3 percent on-year in the first nine months of 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Thursday.
Foreigners pledged to make investments of US$18.2 billion during the January-September period here, compared with $12.8 billion a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
"The sharp growth came as global investors became more confident over South Korea's stable business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.
By segment, the service sector saw its FDI pledges move up 60.8 percent over the period to reach $14.3 billion.
FDI pledges made to the manufacturing sector, on the other hand, slipped 18.1 percent to $3 billion.
By country, FDI pledges from the United States moved up 8.6 percent to hit $3.3 billion, led mostly by the service sector.
Investment from the European Union and Britain came to $7.3 billion in the January-September period, more than doubling from the previous year amid aggressive merger and acquisition activities.
From Japan, South Korea won investment pledges of $730 million, up 33.8 percent from the previous year.
The combined FDI pledges from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia rose 25.7 percent to $5 billion, the data also showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
