Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 07, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/19 Rain 60
Incheon 22/20 Rain 30
Suwon 23/19 Rain 60
Cheongju 25/18 Rain 60
Daejeon 25/18 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 22/17 Rain 60
Gangneung 24/18 Sunny 60
Jeonju 26/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)
