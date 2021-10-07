Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:00 October 07, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/19 Rain 60

Incheon 22/20 Rain 30

Suwon 23/19 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/18 Rain 60

Daejeon 25/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 22/17 Rain 60

Gangneung 24/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 26/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)

