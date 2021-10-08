(URGENT) Samsung Electronics estimates Q3 sales at 73 tln won, up 9 pct on-year
All News 08:43 October 08, 2021
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Foreign ministry reaffirms continued efforts with U.S. to reengage with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official