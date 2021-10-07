S. Korea to establish U.N. climate technology transfer liaison office
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will set up a liaison office for the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) to help developing countries combat climate change, the science ministry said Thursday.
The CTCN, the operational arm of the U.N. framework convention on climate change technology mechanism, facilitates transfers of climate technologies to developing countries to help them reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ward off climate vulnerabilities.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it signed an agreement with the U.N. Environment Program and Incheon metropolitan city to establish the CTCN partnership and liaison office in the port city, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
The science ministry said it expects the office in Incheon to be fully operational by March next year and collaborate with the Green Climate Fund, also based in the city, to establish partnerships between the private and public sector, and help developing countries respond to climate change.
South Korea has recently stepped up efforts in the fight against climate change, pledging last year to go carbon neutral by 2050.
