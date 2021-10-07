Seoul stocks sharply up late Thur. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late Thursday morning as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks on expectations of a rebound.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 48.92 points, or 1.68 percent, to 2,957.23 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index got off to a strong start after three days of losses.
Investor sentiment was boosted by progress in a debt ceiling impasse in the United States that lifted U.S. stock prices overnight.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul, with tech and auto heavyweights leading the market advance.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.84 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.31 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver surged 5.36 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 3.29 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 2.32 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia leaping 4.55 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.21 percent, and top bank cap Kakao Bank advanced 3.97 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.35 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Names linked to ruling party, Gyeonggi head in alleged list of payment recipients from controversial development: PPP
-
BTS, Coldplay drop space-themed music video for 'My Universe'
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
SK Bioscience extends manufacturing deal with CEPI
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea