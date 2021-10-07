KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,550 UP 450
LOTTE 32,750 UP 650
GCH Corp 29,100 UP 1,350
Hyosung 111,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 86,600 UP 2,000
SGBC 79,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,650 UP 1,400
Shinsegae 258,500 UP 500
LG Corp. 92,300 UP 2,400
Nongshim 284,000 UP 3,000
DB HiTek 51,800 UP 2,100
TaihanElecWire 2,300 UP 175
Hyundai M&F INS 27,400 DN 50
CJ 99,700 UP 2,200
DongkukStlMill 17,500 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 UP 5,000
ShinhanGroup 39,800 UP 600
HITEJINRO 34,700 UP 800
Yuhan 59,500 UP 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 151,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 90,100 UP 1,200
DL 70,600 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,000 UP 250
KIA CORP. 79,800 UP 5,100
SK hynix 95,700 DN 800
Youngpoong 664,000 UP 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,600 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,350 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 242,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,800 UP 1,100
Kogas 47,950 UP 550
Hanwha 35,100 UP 700
ORION Holdings 15,850 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 7,580 UP 250
CHONGKUNDANG 116,500 UP 5,500
Daesang 23,800 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,080 UP 40
LotteChilsung 150,500 UP 4,500
HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 7,000
(MORE)
