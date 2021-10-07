KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 50,100 UP 850
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,590 UP 170
POSCO 319,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 65,400 DN 300
SamsungElec 71,600 UP 300
NHIS 12,750 UP 250
DongwonInd 228,500 UP 6,000
SK Discovery 45,400 UP 1,100
LS 62,300 UP 500
GC Corp 264,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 41,750 UP 1,550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 667,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 205,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,440 UP 150
SKC 154,500 UP 1,500
F&F Holdings 32,650 UP 1,000
OCI 140,000 DN 11,000
Daewoong 32,050 UP 2,800
LX INT 31,250 DN 3,900
KCC 384,500 UP 14,000
SKBP 97,300 UP 5,900
BukwangPharm 13,400 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 101,000 DN 500
SamyangFood 84,900 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 397,000 UP 6,000
TaekwangInd 1,100,000 UP 26,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,790 UP 10
KAL 31,850 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,740 UP 285
GS Retail 32,950 UP 500
IlyangPharm 30,250 UP 1,900
MERITZ SECU 4,865 UP 145
HtlShilla 91,000 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 58,100 UP 2,200
SamsungElecMech 165,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 106,500 UP 1,500
KSOE 97,000 UP 2,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,250 DN 1,200
Ottogi 492,500 UP 7,500
