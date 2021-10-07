IS DONGSEO 47,200 UP 2,200

S-Oil 108,000 DN 3,500

LG Innotek 190,500 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 238,000 UP 1,000

HMM 31,500 UP 2,450

HYUNDAI WIA 82,700 UP 7,600

SamsungHvyInd 6,160 UP 260

LS ELECTRIC 64,800 UP 1,800

KorZinc 512,000 UP 9,000

KumhoPetrochem 183,000 UP 2,500

HyundaiMipoDock 65,600 UP 3,500

Mobis 260,500 UP 10,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,700 UP 1,550

S-1 83,400 UP 1,300

ZINUS 72,000 UP 2,500

DWS 60,700 UP 4,000

KEPCO 23,000 UP 100

Hanchem 329,500 UP 2,500

SamsungSecu 46,750 UP 800

KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 500

SKTelecom 315,500 UP 1,000

SNT MOTIV 50,400 UP 700

HyundaiElev 46,600 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,950 UP 600

KUMHOTIRE 5,410 UP 220

Hanon Systems 15,050 UP 350

SK 259,500 0

ShinpoongPharm 62,400 UP 3,500

Handsome 39,350 DN 50

Asiana Airlines 25,100 UP 750

COWAY 73,600 UP 1,600

LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 1,000

IBK 10,700 UP 150

DONGSUH 29,450 UP 350

SamsungEng 24,700 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 7,160 UP 10

SAMSUNG CARD 34,550 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 250

(MORE)