KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 47,200 UP 2,200
S-Oil 108,000 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 190,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 238,000 UP 1,000
HMM 31,500 UP 2,450
HYUNDAI WIA 82,700 UP 7,600
SamsungHvyInd 6,160 UP 260
LS ELECTRIC 64,800 UP 1,800
KorZinc 512,000 UP 9,000
KumhoPetrochem 183,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 65,600 UP 3,500
Mobis 260,500 UP 10,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,700 UP 1,550
S-1 83,400 UP 1,300
ZINUS 72,000 UP 2,500
DWS 60,700 UP 4,000
KEPCO 23,000 UP 100
Hanchem 329,500 UP 2,500
SamsungSecu 46,750 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 500
SKTelecom 315,500 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 50,400 UP 700
HyundaiElev 46,600 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,950 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 5,410 UP 220
Hanon Systems 15,050 UP 350
SK 259,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 62,400 UP 3,500
Handsome 39,350 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 25,100 UP 750
COWAY 73,600 UP 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 1,000
IBK 10,700 UP 150
DONGSUH 29,450 UP 350
SamsungEng 24,700 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 7,160 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,550 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 250
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Air Force launches new investigation unit following sexual abuse case
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Iran hold phone talks on frozen money, nuclear deal
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea