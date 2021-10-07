KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,600 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 0
LOTTE TOUR 21,600 UP 200
LG Uplus 14,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 DN 100
KT&G 81,300 UP 900
DHICO 19,000 UP 850
Doosanfc 47,500 UP 1,000
LG Display 17,950 UP 500
Kangwonland 28,350 UP 300
NAVER 393,500 UP 20,500
Kakao 119,500 UP 6,500
NCsoft 571,000 UP 11,000
KIWOOM 104,500 UP 3,500
DSME 24,350 UP 450
LGH&H 1,380,000 UP 53,000
LGCHEM 737,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 47,600 UP 300
DWEC 6,590 UP 350
DongwonF&B 212,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,600 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,950 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 4,000
LIG Nex1 49,000 UP 2,400
Celltrion 213,000 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 40,350 UP 1,000
Huchems 27,200 DN 200
KEPCO KPS 40,150 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 UP 700
KIH 85,000 UP 2,800
LOTTE Himart 28,800 UP 200
HDSINFRA 9,270 UP 610
GS 44,800 DN 600
CJ CGV 30,650 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,500 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,450 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 3,485 DN 155
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 20,550 DN 450
