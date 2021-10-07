KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 252,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 32,300 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 1,600
Hansae 23,750 UP 450
LX HAUSYS 75,000 UP 2,900
Youngone Corp 44,400 UP 1,000
CSWIND 68,900 UP 1,500
GKL 16,400 UP 350
KOLON IND 89,900 UP 800
HanmiPharm 262,000 UP 11,000
BNK Financial Group 8,720 UP 110
emart 156,500 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY426 00 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 47,250 UP 1,450
HANJINKAL 58,600 UP 1,600
DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 2,700
CUCKOO 21,850 UP 500
COSMAX 133,000 UP 7,500
MANDO 54,500 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 UP 24,000
INNOCEAN 60,000 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 39,900 UP 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 UP 100
Netmarble 121,000 UP 4,500
KRAFTON 474,000 UP 20,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63400 DN200
ORION 118,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,700 UP 500
BGF Retail 179,000 UP 6,500
SKCHEM 291,500 UP 21,000
HDC-OP 26,250 UP 900
HYOSUNG TNC 620,000 UP 27,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 660,000 UP 20,000
SKBS 229,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 UP 200
KakaoBank 60,000 UP 2,000
HYBE 291,500 UP 8,500
SK ie technology 199,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 133,000 UP 5,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,900 UP 130
