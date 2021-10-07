Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daeyu to raise 38 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:01 October 07, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Daeyu Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 38 billion won(US$31.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 8 million common shares at a price of 4,750 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
