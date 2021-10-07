Prosecutors seeks arrest warrant for rapper NO:EL over alleged refusal of breathalyzer test
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Thursday for rapper NO:EL on charges of refusing to take a breathalyzer test and headbutting a police officer last month.
The incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 when the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, caused a fender bender while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul.
Police sent to the scene asked the rapper to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and headbutted a police officer, according to prosecution officials.
He was accused of violating the Road Traffic Act, causing an injury and obstructing official duties.
The Seoul Central District Court plans to question him on Tuesday next week to determine whether to grant the warrant.
NO:EL is the only son of three-term lawmaker Chang Je-won of the main opposition People Power Party.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Air Force launches new investigation unit following sexual abuse case
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Iran hold phone talks on frozen money, nuclear deal
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 5th day, distancing measures likely to be extended again
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
Delta variant cases account for almost all new variant cases in S. Korea