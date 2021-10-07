Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors seeks arrest warrant for rapper NO:EL over alleged refusal of breathalyzer test

All News 17:12 October 07, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Thursday for rapper NO:EL on charges of refusing to take a breathalyzer test and headbutting a police officer last month.

The incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 when the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, caused a fender bender while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul.

Police sent to the scene asked the rapper to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and headbutted a police officer, according to prosecution officials.

He was accused of violating the Road Traffic Act, causing an injury and obstructing official duties.

The Seoul Central District Court plans to question him on Tuesday next week to determine whether to grant the warrant.

NO:EL is the only son of three-term lawmaker Chang Je-won of the main opposition People Power Party.

This Sept.30, 2021, file photo shows rapper NO:EL, whose legal name is Chang Yong-jun, entering Seocho Police Station in southern Seoul for investigation over alleged unlicensed driving and assault on police officer. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NO:EL #Chang Je-won #arrest warrant #prosecution #alcohol
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!