Two Netflix original series clinch 3 awards each at Asia Contents Awards
BUSAN, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Two Korean-language Netflix original series, "Move To Heaven" and "Sweet Home," clinched three awards each at this year's Asia Contents Awards (ACA), organizers said Thursday.
The ACA is an annual awards launched by the Asian Contents & Film Market of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in 2019 to recognize outstanding TV and online content across Asia.
Directed by Kim Sung-ho, "Move To Heaven" won the ACA's top prize of Best Creative, along with best writer for Yoon Ji-ryun and best actor for Lee Je-hoon, at the ceremony streamed online.
Released on May 14, the drama is about trauma center cleaners who dispose of the possessions of the recently dead.
Star director Lee Eung-bok's monster horror series "Sweet Home" brought home the best technical achievement title, while actress Ko Min-si won best newcomer and actor Song Kang won the ACA Excellence award, given to an artist who has made contributions to the Asian region.
The second season of "Girl From Nowhere," a Netflix original made in Thailand, took the best Asian TV series prize, while the best OTT original title went to "The Long Night" produced by iQiyi of China.
Chinese actress Song Jia in "A Little Dilemma" won best actress, while Japanese actor Morisaki Win was awarded best newcomer for his performance in "The Real Thing."
The 26th BIFF kicked off Wednesday for a 10-day run.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Air Force launches new investigation unit following sexual abuse case
-
Foreign ministry reaffirms continued efforts with U.S. to reengage with N. Korea
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend
-
(LEAD) WHO says it began shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies to N. Korea