Bento on next World Cup qualifier vs. Iran: 'It's just one more game'

Even though Thursday's match was scoreless in the first half and South Korea took the lead early in the second half, Bento said he was more pleased with his players' effort in the opening 45 minutes. He said he was especially displeased with the way South Korea played with the lead after Hwang In-beom opened the scoring in the 48th minute. The home side allowed the tying goal in the 84th minute, before Son came through with the go-ahead marker five minutes later.