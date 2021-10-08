CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is shutting down its mission center dedicated to gathering intelligence about North Korea, a report said Thursday.
The U.S. spy agency, on the other hand, is creating a new mission center on China, according to the report by the Washington Post.
The CIA created its North Korea Mission Center in 2017 amid growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea that staged its sixth and latest nuclear test that year, along with several intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
The Korea Mission Center, along with the CIA's Iran Mission Center "would now be absorbed by larger components focused on whole regions," said the report, quoting an unidentified senior official at the spy agency.
"The senior CIA official said that in countering Iran and North Korea, the CIA thought it was crucial to work with allies across their respective regions and not isolate efforts in separate centers," added the report.
North Korea conducted a series of short-range missile tests since the Biden administration took office in January.
The U.S. administration has repeatedly emphasized its focus on seeking a "calibrated" approach toward North Korea with its allies, including South Korea.
"The United States will continue to remain in close consultation and coordination with our South Korean allies on issues of mutual concern, especially the DPRK situation," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kin Moy said last week, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
While shutting down its mission centers on North Korea and Iran, the CIA is creating a new center on China.
The move comes amid America's growing rivalry with Beijing that it believes is engaged in a wide range of illicit cyber activities that target the U.S. government, as well as American companies.
The China Mission Center is part of an effort to "further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government," CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday, according to the Washington Post report.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
N. Korea test-fired new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Air Force launches new investigation unit following sexual abuse case
-
Foreign ministry reaffirms continued efforts with U.S. to reengage with N. Korea
-
N.K. leader vows support for China's fight against 'hostile forces'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Rom-com 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' hits top 10 on world's popular TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
Notorious phone scam ring leader arrested in Philippines: police
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
(LEAD) Court orders cancellation of forceful discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
(3rd LD) New infections back in 2000s after long weekend