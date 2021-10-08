(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 8)

But it was Gov. Lee who first urged an investigation into the case from the early stage of the scandal. Then he was engrossed with launching counterattacks on opponents. After the son of a former lawmaker turned out to have received 5 billion won in severance pay after working for the developer merely for a few years, Lee wrote on Facebook, "If you are corrupt, you go to hell. But if you are clean, you go to paradise." However, the first person who was arrested was Yoo, one of Lee's close aides despite his denial. Nevertheless, the governor continues putting the blame on his opponents.