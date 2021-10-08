S. Korea aims to forge deeper partnerships with EU vaccine firms
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it plans to forge deeper ties with biotechnology firms from the European Union as it seeks to emerge as a global production hub of vaccines by 2025.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is set to meet Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for internal market, during the Korea-EU Global Vaccine Business Round Table in Brussels later in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Officials from 14 major biotechnology businesses from both regions, including SK Bioscience Co. and Lonza Group AG, will also attend the event.
Pharmaceutical firms from both regions are set to exchange ideas on ways to ease supply shortages of materials for vaccines around the globe, according to the ministry.
In August, South Korea announced plans to invest around 2.2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) through 2025 to emerge as a global "vaccine hub" and to produce its first locally-developed COVID-19 jab in the first half of next year.
The vision included seeking deeper ties with global pharmaceutical businesses.
South Korea and the EU also plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the meeting to promote exchanges of vaccine technologies.
"The agreement will allow South Korean firms to invest in EU companies holding innovative technologies, and develop new materials for vaccines," the ministry said in a statement.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome