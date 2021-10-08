Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 08, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/17 Rain 60
Incheon 21/18 Rain 60
Suwon 22/17 Rain 70
Cheongju 23/18 Rain 60
Daejeon 23/19 Rain 60
Chuncheon 20/17 Rain 70
Gangneung 20/17 Rain 80
Jeonju 26/20 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/20 Sunny 60
Busan 26/21 Sunny 20
