Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 08, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/17 Rain 60

Incheon 21/18 Rain 60

Suwon 22/17 Rain 70

Cheongju 23/18 Rain 60

Daejeon 23/19 Rain 60

Chuncheon 20/17 Rain 70

Gangneung 20/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/20 Sunny 60

Busan 26/21 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!