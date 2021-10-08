S. Korea raises level of greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26 pct to 40 pct
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday drastically raised the level of its greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26.3 percent to 40 percent by 2030, as part of its broader aim to slowly phase out conventional resources and go carbon neutral by 2050.
The revised aim in national greenhouse gas reduction, or nationally determined contribution (NDC), by 2030 was reached in a meeting of the presidential committee on carbon neutrality and related government ministries.
The goal calls for the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent against the national output level in 2018. South Korea uses data from 2018, the peak year of its greenhouse gas emissions, as benchmarks in setting related policy goals.
Friday's decision was made following the passage of a related law in August, dubbed the climate crisis response act, mandating over a 35 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
"Considering the projected rate of annual reduction, the 40 percent goal is a very bold aim compared to other nations," the government assessed, adding that the decision reflected the administration's strong determination to reduce levels of greenhouse gas emissions.
South Korea will officially introduce its revised greenhouse gas reduction goal to the international community at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in November and submit a government plan to the U.N. in December.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official