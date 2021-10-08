Seoul stocks open higher on easing U.S. debt ceiling woes, earnings hope
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday on easing concerns of the debt ceiling impasse in the United States and hopes of robust third-quarter earnings by local companies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.33 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,968.79 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The key stock index got off to a strong start after overnight Wall Street gains, as a temporary resolution of the debt-ceiling tussle is due for a vote in Washington.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advanced 1.05 percent, and the S&P 500 moved up 0.83 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.98 percent.
Expectations of strong third-quarter corporate earnings also boosted the investor sentiment, as KOSPI's top cap Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to post record sales in the third quarter, apparently buoyed by its semiconductor business.
Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.73 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.38 percent, but pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 0.49 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 2.24 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.45 won to the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official