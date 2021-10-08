S. Korea's rice output forecast to rise 9 pct this year
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rice output is expected to increase 9.1 percent in 2021 from a year earlier due largely to favorable weather conditions and a rise in the cultivation area, data showed Friday.
The country's rice production is likely to come to 3.83 million tons this year, compared with a 52-year low of 3.51 million tons the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The reading would mark the first rebound after rice output declined for the fifth straight year in 2020.
But the yearly rice production will likely stay below 4 million tons for the fifth straight year in 2021.
The better output forecast comes as favorable weather conditions in July and August helped the growth of rice grains, according to the statistics agency.
A rebound in cultivation areas for rice also boosted production, it said.
The combined size of rice paddies is expected to reach 7,324 square kilometers -- almost half the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut -- this year, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier.
Rice is a staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been steadily declining in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea