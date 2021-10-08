Bond issuance in S. Korea plunges in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Bond issuance in South Korea fell sharply in September from the previous month due to decreased debt sales by the government and financial firms, data showed Friday.
The value of bonds sold in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 57.5 trillion won (US$48.3 billion) last month, down 9.6 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
Last month's drop compares with a 1 trillion-won on-month decrease recorded in August.
Sales of state and financial bonds sank by 9.7 trillion won and 3.7 trillion won from August, respectively, while corporate bond sales grew by 4.6 trillion won.
The issuance of environment, social and governance (ESG) bonds expanded by 300 billion won to 7.4 trillion won.
ESG bonds are a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.
Foreign investors bought a net 9.1 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds in September, with their holdings of local bonds hitting an all-time high of 203.6 trillion won.
As of end-September, the value of outstanding bonds in the country reached 2,434 trillion won, down 2.2 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
New cases in 2,000s for 2nd day, resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome