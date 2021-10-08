Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lee leading presidential race with 25 percent against Yoon's 20 percent: poll

All News 13:30 October 08, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung continued to lead the presidential race with 25 percent support, followed by former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl at 20 percent, a new poll showed Friday.

According to the Tuesday-Thursday survey by Gallup Korea, Lee, the frontrunner of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon, the leading candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, each gained 1 percentage point from last month despite a pair of massive corruption scandals that have implicated the two.

This compilation image shows Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung (L) and former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. (Yonhap)

Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP came in third at 12 percent, up 6 percentage points from last month, displacing former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the DP whose support remained unchanged at 8 percent.

Of the 1,000 adults surveyed nationwide, 52 percent projected that an opposition candidate will win the March election, up 3 percentage points from last month.

The proportion of people expecting a ruling party candidate to win dropped 2 percentage points to 35 percent.

Asked about President Moon Jae-in's performance, 37 percent said he is doing a good job, while 54 percent answered that he is doing a poor job.

Support for the two major parties was evenly split at 35 percent each, with another 23 percent identifying as independents.

The survey had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

