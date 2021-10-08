Lee leading presidential race with 25 percent against Yoon's 20 percent: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung continued to lead the presidential race with 25 percent support, followed by former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl at 20 percent, a new poll showed Friday.
According to the Tuesday-Thursday survey by Gallup Korea, Lee, the frontrunner of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon, the leading candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, each gained 1 percentage point from last month despite a pair of massive corruption scandals that have implicated the two.
Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP came in third at 12 percent, up 6 percentage points from last month, displacing former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the DP whose support remained unchanged at 8 percent.
Of the 1,000 adults surveyed nationwide, 52 percent projected that an opposition candidate will win the March election, up 3 percentage points from last month.
The proportion of people expecting a ruling party candidate to win dropped 2 percentage points to 35 percent.
Asked about President Moon Jae-in's performance, 37 percent said he is doing a good job, while 54 percent answered that he is doing a poor job.
Support for the two major parties was evenly split at 35 percent each, with another 23 percent identifying as independents.
The survey had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile: state media
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea