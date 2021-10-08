U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.N. member countries, including Italy and Britain, have voiced concerns over North Korea's recent missile launches during a U.N. General Assembly committee session, calling for the regime to return to dialogue, relevant documents showed Friday.
The First Committee handling disarmament and international security held a general debate session earlier this week in the wake of the recent series of the North's missile launches, including the test of a new hypersonic missile in September.
"The repeated ballistic missile launches, including the most recent ones by the DPRK, undermine regional and international peace and security and are a matter of serious concern," Italian Ambassador Stefano Stefanile said during the debate, according to the transcript posted on the website of the country's permanent mission to the U.N. in New York.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We urge the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and take concrete steps towards a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization. In the meantime, the international sanctions regime needs to remain in place and be effectively implemented," he added.
During the session, Britain's representative, Ambassador Aidan Liddle, urged the North to resume nuclear talks with the United States, which have been stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summit in 2019 between then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to a U.N. document.
Thomas Gobel, the representative of Germany, called for Pyongyang to react "positively" to the efforts by Seoul and Washington to establish dialogue, the summary of the committee session showed.
South Korea's Ambassador to the U.N. Cho Hyun used the session to highlight the importance of President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal for the declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
"An end of war declaration would mark a pivotal point of departure in creating a new order of reconciliation," Cho was quoted as saying.
Exercising the right of reply, a North Korean representative criticized the U.S.' offer to hold talks with no preconditions as a "smokescreen hiding its hostile acts" and defended its military activities as "self-defensive" preparations.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show