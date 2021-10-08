Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 2,000s for a third straight day Friday, following a long weekend, amid concerns over the spread of the pandemic ahead of another extended weekend.
The country added 2,176 more COVID-19 cases, including 2,145 local infections, raising the total caseload to 327,976, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Unification minister talks with Jim Rogers, renews calls for 'New Deal' initiative related to inter-Korean cooperation
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young stressed the need for the Korean-version New Deal project to expand to cross-border cooperation with North Korea, while speaking online with Jim Rogers, a well-known investor, according to the ministry Friday.
During a conversation with Rogers the previous day, the minister said that the so-called Peace New Deal will serve as a new growth engine for the South Korean economy.
-----------------
S. Korea aims to forge deeper partnerships with EU vaccine firms
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it plans to forge deeper ties with biotechnology firms from the European Union as it seeks to emerge as a global production hub of vaccines by 2025.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is set to meet Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for internal market, during the Korea-EU Global Vaccine Business Round Table in Brussels later in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
S. Korea to take active steps to curb inflation: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take active actions to stabilize inflation as the country's consumer prices are expected to grow at a faster pace in October than the previous month, a senior government official said Friday.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said the consumer prices are forecast to grow at a higher rate than 2.5 percent in October due largely to last year's low base effect.
-----------------
S. Korea raises level of greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26 pct to 40 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday drastically raised the level of its greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26.3 percent to 40 percent by 2030, as part of its broader aim to slowly phase out conventional resources and go carbon neutral by 2050.
The revised aim in national greenhouse gas reduction, or nationally determined contribution (NDC), by 2030 was reached in a meeting of the presidential committee on carbon neutrality and related government ministries.
-----------------
Prosecutors seek 15-year prison term for airman over death of sexual harassment victim
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors on Friday sought a 15-year prison sentence for a noncommissioned Air Force officer for the alleged sexual abuse of a female colleague that led to her death by suicide, officials said.
The master sergeant, surnamed Jang, is suspected of sexually harassing the victim of the same rank inside a car on their way back to their base in the western city of Seosan after a private gathering in March. Following the military's poor initial responses to the case, she took her own life in May.
-----------------
S. Korea remain in 2nd place after 3 matches in final World Cup qualifying round
SEOUL -- Undefeated South Korea are still in second place in the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with three matches in the books for all countries in action.
South Korea beat Syria 2-1 on Thursday for their second consecutive victory in Group A, improving to seven points and temporarily climbing to the top of the group past Iran.
