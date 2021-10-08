Choi Ji-man benched in Rays' ALDS victory over Red Sox
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man was benched in his team's postseason victory over the Boston Red Sox at home.
The Rays shut out the Red Sox 5-0 to open the best-of-five American League Division Series (ALDS) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday (local time).
Choi, the left-handed hitting first baseman, remained on the bench in favor of right-handed batting Jordan Luplow, as the Red Sox started left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was gone after just 1 2/3 innings, but Choi stayed in the dugout against three Boston relievers -- right-handers Garrett Richards, Nick Pivetta and Adam Ottavino, and southpaw Josh Taylor.
Choi is the only South Korean remaining in the postseason.
He batted .229/.348/.411 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 83 games in the regular season, after missing time with knee, hamstring and groin injuries.
All 11 of those home runs came against right-handed pitchers. Choi batted only .186/.269/.257 against left-handers, with 30 strikeouts in 70 at-bats.
Game 2 is back at The Trop at 7:02 p.m. Friday (local time), or 8:02 a.m. Saturday in South Korea. Choi will likely start that game on the bench again, as the Red Sox are scheduled to start left-hander Chris Sale.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea