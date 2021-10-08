Busan's Haeundae Beach loses over 20 pct of white sand from erosion: data
BUSAN, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's best-known Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city of Busan lost nearly a quarter of its white sand area between 2016 and 2020 due to acceleration of coastal erosion, government data showed Friday.
According to a Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries report submitted to Rep. Kim Tae-heum of the main opposition People Power Party, the beach lost 41,954 square meters, or 22.7 percent, of its white sand area over the five years.
By volume, 66,224 cubic meters of white sand, or 17.2 percent, disappeared from the beach.
The Haeundae district was assessed to have "severe" coastal erosion of level D last year, two notches down from the "moderate" level B, a level that the beach had maintained since the city of Busan completed its coastal maintenance project in 2015.
The report also showed that coastal erosion sped up in other areas across the country last year, including 16 in the eastern Gangwon Province, 12 in the southwestern South Jeolla Province and nine in the southeastern North Gyeongsang Province.
The number of level D areas stood at 12 in 2018 but rose to 43 in 2020.
"Coastal erosion has expedited due to the government's lack of will to (slow down the phenomenon), such as the implementation of additional beach maintenance projects," Kim said, calling for more efforts to resolve the problem.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea
-
'Squid Game' actors appear on Jimmy Fallon show