HtlShilla 90,700 DN 300

F&F Holdings 33,600 UP 950

Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 100

KSOE 93,800 DN 3,200

GS Retail 32,600 DN 350

MERITZ SECU 4,720 DN 145

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,000 DN 250

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,900 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 241,000 DN 1,000

Kogas 48,450 UP 500

Hanssem 102,500 DN 4,000

Ottogi 489,500 DN 3,000

SamsungElecMech 166,500 UP 1,500

IlyangPharm 30,800 UP 550

NEXENTIRE 7,580 0

CHONGKUNDANG 119,000 UP 2,500

KCC 377,500 DN 7,000

SKBP 100,000 UP 2,700

SamyangFood 83,000 DN 1,900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,250 DN 450

CJ CheilJedang 399,000 UP 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,640 DN 150

AmoreG 49,750 DN 350

HyundaiMtr 205,000 UP 4,000

KAL 31,300 DN 550

BukwangPharm 13,400 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 104,500 UP 3,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,775 UP 35

Daewoong 31,950 DN 100

Daesang 23,600 DN 200

SKNetworks 5,060 DN 20

ORION Holdings 16,550 UP 700

TaihanElecWire 2,250 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 28,050 UP 650

DB INSURANCE 66,100 UP 700

SamsungElec 71,500 DN 100

NHIS 12,550 DN 200

DongwonInd 227,500 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 46,400 UP 1,000

LS 62,900 UP 600

(MORE)