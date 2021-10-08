Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:41 October 08, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HtlShilla 90,700 DN 300
F&F Holdings 33,600 UP 950
Hanmi Science 58,200 UP 100
KSOE 93,800 DN 3,200
GS Retail 32,600 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 4,720 DN 145
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,000 DN 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,900 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 241,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 48,450 UP 500
Hanssem 102,500 DN 4,000
Ottogi 489,500 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 166,500 UP 1,500
IlyangPharm 30,800 UP 550
NEXENTIRE 7,580 0
CHONGKUNDANG 119,000 UP 2,500
KCC 377,500 DN 7,000
SKBP 100,000 UP 2,700
SamyangFood 83,000 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,250 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 399,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,640 DN 150
AmoreG 49,750 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 205,000 UP 4,000
KAL 31,300 DN 550
BukwangPharm 13,400 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 104,500 UP 3,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,775 UP 35
Daewoong 31,950 DN 100
Daesang 23,600 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,060 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,550 UP 700
TaihanElecWire 2,250 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 28,050 UP 650
DB INSURANCE 66,100 UP 700
SamsungElec 71,500 DN 100
NHIS 12,550 DN 200
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 46,400 UP 1,000
LS 62,900 UP 600
(MORE)

