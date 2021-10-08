KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS E&C 40,950 DN 800
GC Corp 272,500 UP 8,000
POSCO 320,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 19,000
KPIC 204,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,430 DN 10
SKC 157,500 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 29,250 UP 150
LotteChilsung 150,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,470 DN 120
Hanwha 34,850 DN 250
DB HiTek 50,400 DN 1,400
CJ 97,200 DN 2,500
LX INT 29,400 DN 1,850
DongkukStlMill 17,200 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,100 DN 700
HITEJINRO 34,250 DN 450
Yuhan 59,500 0
CJ LOGISTICS 147,000 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 88,800 DN 1,300
DL 69,900 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,500 UP 500
KIA CORP. 81,900 UP 2,100
SK hynix 94,000 DN 1,700
Youngpoong 668,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,950 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,200 DN 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY427 50 UP150
SKCHEM 300,500 UP 9,000
TaekwangInd 1,088,000 DN 12,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 DN 6,000
LG Corp. 91,900 DN 400
BoryungPharm 14,450 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 87,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,550 UP 900
Shinsegae 257,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 292,500 UP 8,500
SGBC 82,400 UP 2,900
Hyosung 108,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome