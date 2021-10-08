KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE 32,700 DN 50
OCI 136,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,900 DN 900
KorZinc 531,000 UP 19,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,020 DN 140
HyundaiMipoDock 63,700 DN 1,900
IS DONGSEO 46,600 DN 600
S-Oil 106,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 197,000 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 238,500 UP 500
HMM 29,050 DN 2,450
HYUNDAI WIA 86,700 UP 4,000
KumhoPetrochem 178,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 266,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,800 DN 900
S-1 84,100 UP 700
ZINUS 73,100 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 24,450 DN 650
Hanchem 334,500 UP 5,000
DWS 60,700 0
KEPCO 22,800 DN 200
SamsungSecu 46,100 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,700 DN 150
COWAY 73,900 UP 300
SKTelecom 304,500 DN 11,000
SNT MOTIV 50,900 UP 500
HyundaiElev 46,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 160,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,550 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 5,480 UP 70
Hanon Systems 15,100 UP 50
SK 257,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 60,900 DN 1,500
Handsome 39,400 UP 50
IBK 10,600 DN 100
DONGSUH 29,600 UP 150
SamsungEng 24,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,690 DN 470
