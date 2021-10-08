Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

October 08, 2021

SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,400 DN 300
KT 31,350 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 21,400 DN 200
LG Uplus 14,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,500 DN 1,200
KT&G 80,700 DN 600
DHICO 19,100 UP 100
Doosanfc 48,650 UP 1,150
LG Display 17,900 DN 50
Kangwonland 28,300 DN 50
NAVER 388,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 117,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 578,000 UP 7,000
KIWOOM 105,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 211,000 DN 1,000
DSME 23,800 DN 550
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
DWEC 6,480 DN 110
LGH&H 1,384,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 764,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 45,450 DN 2,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,950 0
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 4,000
Celltrion 224,000 UP 11,000
Huchems 26,800 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,000 UP 1,300
KIH 83,900 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 28,350 DN 450
KEPCO KPS 38,150 DN 2,000
GS 43,800 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 30,200 DN 450
LIG Nex1 48,900 DN 100
Fila Holdings 39,950 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,600 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,480 DN 5
