KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,400 DN 300
KT 31,350 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 21,400 DN 200
LG Uplus 14,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,500 DN 1,200
KT&G 80,700 DN 600
DHICO 19,100 UP 100
Doosanfc 48,650 UP 1,150
LG Display 17,900 DN 50
Kangwonland 28,300 DN 50
NAVER 388,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 117,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 578,000 UP 7,000
KIWOOM 105,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 211,000 DN 1,000
DSME 23,800 DN 550
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
DWEC 6,480 DN 110
LGH&H 1,384,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 764,000 UP 27,000
KEPCO E&C 45,450 DN 2,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,950 0
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 4,000
Celltrion 224,000 UP 11,000
Huchems 26,800 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,000 UP 1,300
KIH 83,900 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 28,350 DN 450
KEPCO KPS 38,150 DN 2,000
GS 43,800 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 30,200 DN 450
LIG Nex1 48,900 DN 100
Fila Holdings 39,950 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,600 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 3,480 DN 5
(MORE)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome