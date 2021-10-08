SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 22,400 DN 300

KT 31,350 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 DN4500

LOTTE TOUR 21,400 DN 200

LG Uplus 14,450 DN 350

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,500 DN 1,200

KT&G 80,700 DN 600

DHICO 19,100 UP 100

Doosanfc 48,650 UP 1,150

LG Display 17,900 DN 50

Kangwonland 28,300 DN 50

NAVER 388,500 DN 5,000

Kakao 117,500 DN 2,000

NCsoft 578,000 UP 7,000

KIWOOM 105,500 UP 1,000

DongwonF&B 211,000 DN 1,000

DSME 23,800 DN 550

HDSINFRA 9,270 0

DWEC 6,480 DN 110

LGH&H 1,384,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 764,000 UP 27,000

KEPCO E&C 45,450 DN 2,150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,000 DN 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,950 0

LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 4,000

Celltrion 224,000 UP 11,000

Huchems 26,800 DN 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,000 UP 1,300

KIH 83,900 DN 1,100

LOTTE Himart 28,350 DN 450

KEPCO KPS 38,150 DN 2,000

GS 43,800 DN 1,000

CJ CGV 30,200 DN 450

LIG Nex1 48,900 DN 100

Fila Holdings 39,950 DN 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 7,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,600 DN 850

HANWHA LIFE 3,480 DN 5

(MORE)