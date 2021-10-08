KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 181,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 50
SK Innovation 248,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 32,200 DN 100
KOLON IND 90,700 UP 800
KBFinancialGroup 55,100 DN 700
Hansae 24,850 UP 1,100
LX HAUSYS 75,700 UP 700
Youngone Corp 45,800 UP 1,400
CSWIND 68,100 DN 800
GKL 16,250 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 38,750 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 50
INNOCEAN 60,000 0
HanmiPharm 260,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 57,800 UP 3,300
COSMAX 132,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 15,000
BNK Financial Group 8,620 DN 100
emart 158,000 UP 1,500
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 DN 200
HANJINKAL 56,900 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 62,300 0
CUCKOO 22,150 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 UP 100
BGF Retail 180,000 UP 1,000
ORION 117,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 470,000 DN 4,000
Netmarble 121,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 26,050 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 610,000 DN 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 717,000 UP 57,000
SKBS 221,000 DN 8,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62300 DN1100
LX HOLDINGS 8,880 DN 20
KakaoBank 57,000 DN 3,000
HYBE 281,000 DN 10,500
SK ie technology 202,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 134,500 UP 1,500
(END)
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration 'My Universe' debuts at No. 3 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Scandal-tainted lawmaker offers to resign from National Assembly
-
FM Chung dismisses Pyongyang's call for withdrawal of hostile policy as 'unilateral'
-
Former Foreign Minister Kang makes bid for ILO top job
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to discuss 'full range of issues' with N. Korea: Psaki
-
Civic group calls for lifting anti-N. Korea sanctions, resuming Kaesong complex
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
Yoon accused of ties to anal acupuncture specialist
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
S. Korea to consider 'With Corona' in second week of Nov.: top health official
-
New cases in 2,000s for 3rd day; resurgence in wider Seoul worrisome