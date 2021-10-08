Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 October 08, 2021

AMOREPACIFIC 181,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 50
SK Innovation 248,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 32,200 DN 100
KOLON IND 90,700 UP 800
KBFinancialGroup 55,100 DN 700
Hansae 24,850 UP 1,100
LX HAUSYS 75,700 UP 700
Youngone Corp 45,800 UP 1,400
CSWIND 68,100 DN 800
GKL 16,250 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 38,750 DN 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 50
INNOCEAN 60,000 0
HanmiPharm 260,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 57,800 UP 3,300
COSMAX 132,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 830,000 UP 15,000
BNK Financial Group 8,620 DN 100
emart 158,000 UP 1,500
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 DN 200
HANJINKAL 56,900 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 62,300 0
CUCKOO 22,150 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 UP 100
BGF Retail 180,000 UP 1,000
ORION 117,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 470,000 DN 4,000
Netmarble 121,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 26,050 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 610,000 DN 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 717,000 UP 57,000
SKBS 221,000 DN 8,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62300 DN1100
LX HOLDINGS 8,880 DN 20
KakaoBank 57,000 DN 3,000
HYBE 281,000 DN 10,500
SK ie technology 202,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 134,500 UP 1,500
(END)

