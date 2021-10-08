Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tonymoly to raise 30 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:03 October 08, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tonymoly Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 30 billion won(US$25.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.67 million common shares at a price of 5,290 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
