DP chief asks Italian ambassador for support for end-of-war declaration

All News 16:23 October 08, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) met with Italy's ambassador on Friday and asked for support for President Moon Jae-in's push for a declaration to formally end the Korean War.

"It is a shame that the war on the Korean Peninsula remains undone," Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the party, said during the meeting with Italian Ambassador Federico Failla at the National Assembly.

The South and the North are still technically in a state of conflict as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. Last month, Moon called for an end-of-war declaration during his U.N. General Assembly speech.

During Friday's meeting, Song also requested the ambassador's help in arranging a visit to North Korea by Pope Francis so as to help improve inter-Korean ties.

In response, the Italian ambassador said his country has the will to cooperate entirely with South Korea to relieve conflicts on the Korean Peninsula.

This photo provided by Hanyang University shows Italian Ambassador to Seoul Federico Failla during a lecture at the school on April 26, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

