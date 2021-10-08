S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 8, 2021
All News 16:35 October 08, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.124 1.126 -0.2
2-year TB 1.537 1.549 -1.2
3-year TB 1.701 1.704 -0.3
10-year TB 2.374 2.387 -1.3
2-year MSB 1.539 1.545 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.156 2.158 -0.2
91-day CD 1.050 1.050 0.0
(END)
